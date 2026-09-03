Bring Me The Horizon follow in Metallica, Linkin Park and Slipknot's footsteps as they add one of their songs to Fortnite Festival
The band's 2013 single will be added to the globally popular video game off-shoot later this week
Bring Me The Horizon's Can You Feel My Heart will be added to Fortnite Festival on September 3.
The addition of the song will allow fans to play along to the song on the Main Stage, create a unique mashup or add as a loop emote in the game or Battle Royale. It will be free to play, or for 500 V-Bucks, gamers can add it in their library.
They join the likes of Metallica, Linkin Park and Slipknot, who've all had their music feature in the Fortnite ecosystem.
The Sempiternal song was released as a single in 2013 and appeared on the soundtrack of the EA Sports UFC video game three years later.
In 2024, the single was awarded platinum status in the UK by the British Recorded Music Industry, signifying 600,000 sales and streams, and it is currently the band's most popular song on Spotify, with its play count reaching 905 million streams.
In other video game music news, it was recently announced that frontman Oli Sykes and Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante have collaborated on a new song titled If The Sun Burns Out Tonight.
The song, which was written and produced by American DJ/composer Grabbitz, will be the theme of this year’s Valorant Champions Tour, an annual esports tournament where teams compete on 2020 first-person shooter videogame Valorant.
“I’ve always been drawn to projects that blur the lines between storytelling and music," said Sykes, "so working with Riot Games, alongside Grabbitz and Courtney, and becoming part of the Valorant world felt like a really natural fit.”
The band are set to perform at Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 5, then begin a North American tour later in the month. They play:
Sep 20: Rogers Arena, Vancouver BC
Sep 23: Rogers Place, Edmonton AB
Sep 24: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Sep 26: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg MB
Sep 30: Centre Vidéotron, Quebec City QC
Oct 02: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa ON
Oct 03: TD Coliseum, Hamilton ON
Oct 06: Canada Life Place, London ON
Oct 08: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids MI
Oct 11: Furnace Fest 2026, Birmingham AL
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The band's new album Count Your Blessings | Repented is out now via RCA/Sony.
Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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