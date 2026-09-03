Bring Me The Horizon's Can You Feel My Heart will be added to Fortnite Festival on September 3.

The addition of the song will allow fans to play along to the song on the Main Stage, create a unique mashup or add as a loop emote in the game or Battle Royale. It will be free to play, or for 500 V-Bucks, gamers can add it in their library.

They join the likes of Metallica, Linkin Park and Slipknot, who've all had their music feature in the Fortnite ecosystem.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

The Sempiternal song was released as a single in 2013 and appeared on the soundtrack of the EA Sports UFC video game three years later.



In 2024, the single was awarded platinum status in the UK by the British Recorded Music Industry, signifying 600,000 sales and streams, and it is currently the band's most popular song on Spotify, with its play count reaching 905 million streams.

In other video game music news, it was recently announced that frontman Oli Sykes and Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante have collaborated on a new song titled If The Sun Burns Out Tonight.

Bring Me The Horizon - Can You Feel My Heart - YouTube Watch On

The song, which was written and produced by American DJ/composer Grabbitz, will be the theme of this year’s Valorant Champions Tour, an annual esports tournament where teams compete on 2020 first-person shooter videogame Valorant.

“I’ve always been drawn to projects that blur the lines between storytelling and music," said Sykes, "so working with Riot Games, alongside Grabbitz and Courtney, and becoming part of the Valorant world felt like a really natural fit.”



The band are set to perform at Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 5, then begin a North American tour later in the month. They play:



Sep 20: Rogers Arena, Vancouver BC

Sep 23: Rogers Place, Edmonton AB

Sep 24: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Sep 26: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg MB

Sep 30: Centre Vidéotron, Quebec City QC

Oct 02: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa ON

Oct 03: TD Coliseum, Hamilton ON

Oct 06: Canada Life Place, London ON

Oct 08: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids MI

Oct 11: Furnace Fest 2026, Birmingham AL

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The band's new album Count Your Blessings | Repented is out now via RCA/Sony.