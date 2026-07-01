“People took photos of us together for months already”: Alissa White-Gluz is surprised no one leaked the news about her joining Dragonforce

Alissa White-Gluz is surprised that the news of her joining Dragonforce wasn’t leaked beforehand.

The ex-Arch Enemy frontwoman announced that she was now part of the power metal favourites in May, taking on a co-singer role alongside longtime vocalist Marc Hudson.

During a new interview with Chaoszine, she says that she assumed people already knew about her new position, as she and other members of the band had been spotted together in public multiple times.

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“We were walking around together,” she says (via Blabbermouth). “I mean, people took photos of us together for months already. We were surprised that nobody knew!”

She adds that it’s “great” being part of the band due to how involved the members are in details of the live production. Guitarist Sam Totman builds the sets for their stage, while co-guitarist Herman Li takes care of “all the ins and outs of the tech”.

“Everybody’s, like, super involved,” she explains, “and I’ve always been like that too, because I come from working in theatre. I worked in theatre for many years, where I was the stage manager and set designer, and I loved that.

“And so to be around people who really care – they care that the lighting looks good, they care that the props are in place, they care that the audience has a great time – I am super, super detail-oriented like that also, and it’s really cool to be around other people who are like that.”

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Dragonforce are one of a number projects to which White-Gluz has dedicated herself following her exit from Arch Enemy last November. The day after she parted ways with the Swedish melodic death metal veterans, she released the solo single The Room Where She Died, taken from her as-yet-unannounced debut solo album.

In March, the singer announced that she’d formed a new power trio called Blue Medusa, rounded out by guitarists Alyssa Day and Dani Sophia. Since then they’ve released two singles, Checkmate and Flying Monkey. During the Chaoszine interview, White-Gluz calls the band her “main focus and project”.

After making her live debut with Dragonforce at Welcome To Rockville festival last month, White-Gluz will join the band on a North American tour celebrating 20 years of their fan-favourite album Inhuman Rampage. The shows kick off at The Observatory North Park in San Diego on November 13 and wrap up at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on December 13. See all dates and details via the Dragonforce website.

Dragonforce are yet to release any music with White-Gluz as their full-time co-singer, but she appeared as a guest on a reimagined version of the band’s song Burning Heart last year.

As White-Gluz keeps herself busy with her multiple bands, Arch Enemy are carrying on with new singer Lauren Hart. She sang on their comeback single To The Last Breath in February and will join them on a run of festival sets and headline shows across Europe this summer. From October 5, the band will co-headline a North American tour with The Black Dahlia Murder.