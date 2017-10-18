Arch Enemy hit the fast lane in new video for The Race

Arch Enemy have released a video for their new track The Race.
It’s been lifted from the band’s new album Will To Power, which arrived in September via Century Media, with the promo featuring live footage from a recent show in Helsinki.
Founding member Michael Amott says: “This was actually the last song written for the Will To Power album. Listening through all the material we had up to that point, we agreed that the album needed one more song that would be a relentless and fast-paced counterpoint to some of the more epic compositions we already had.
“We sent vocalist Alissa White-Gluz the music and she came up with a thought provoking set of lyrics with an intense vocal arrangement that complemented the music perfectly.
“We’ve been having a blast playing this song on the current tour and we had our video director Patric Ullaeus come out to capture the mayhem at our recent show in Helsinki, Finland. Enjoy The Race!”
Arch Enemy will head out on the road again in January for a run of shows across Europe and the UK. Find a full list of their live dates below.
Main picture: Katja Kuhl
- Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
- Former In Flames guitarist thinks band should change their name
- Slipknot share blistering live video for Psychosocial
- Marilyn Manson returns to the cover of Metal Hammer in our new issue
Arch Enemy 2018 UK and European tour dates
Jan 12: Munich Tonhalle, Germany
Jan 13: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Jan 14: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Jan 15: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
Jan 17: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Jan 18: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Jan 19: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Jan 20: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Jan 22: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Jan 23: Paris Bataclan, France
Jan 24: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Jan 26: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Jan 27: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany
Jan 28: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Jan 29: Hamburg Große Freiheit, Germany
Jan 31: Malmo KB, Sweden
Feb 01: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Feb 02: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden
Feb 03: Gothenburg Trädgarn, Sweden
Feb 05: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Feb 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Feb 07: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany
Feb 09: Glasgow ABC, UK
Feb 10: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Feb 11: London Koko, UK
Feb 13: Manchester Ritz, UK
Feb 14: Bristol Academy, UK