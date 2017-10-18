Arch Enemy hit the fast lane in new video for The Race

Arch Enemy have released a video for their new track The Race.

It’s been lifted from the band’s new album Will To Power, which arrived in September via Century Media, with the promo featuring live footage from a recent show in Helsinki.

Founding member Michael Amott says: “This was actually the last song written for the Will To Power album. Listening through all the material we had up to that point, we agreed that the album needed one more song that would be a relentless and fast-paced counterpoint to some of the more epic compositions we already had.

“We sent vocalist Alissa White-Gluz the music and she came up with a thought provoking set of lyrics with an intense vocal arrangement that complemented the music perfectly.

“We’ve been having a blast playing this song on the current tour and we had our video director Patric Ullaeus come out to capture the mayhem at our recent show in Helsinki, Finland. Enjoy The Race!”

Arch Enemy will head out on the road again in January for a run of shows across Europe and the UK. Find a full list of their live dates below.

Main picture: Katja Kuhl

Jan 12: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Jan 13: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Jan 14: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Jan 15: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Jan 17: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jan 18: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Jan 19: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jan 20: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jan 22: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Jan 23: Paris Bataclan, France

Jan 24: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 26: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 27: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany

Jan 28: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jan 29: Hamburg Große Freiheit, Germany

Jan 31: Malmo KB, Sweden

Feb 01: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 02: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden

Feb 03: Gothenburg Trädgarn, Sweden

Feb 05: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Feb 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Feb 07: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Feb 09: Glasgow ABC, UK

Feb 10: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Feb 11: London Koko, UK

Feb 13: Manchester Ritz, UK

Feb 14: Bristol Academy, UK

