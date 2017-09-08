Arch Enemy's track-by-track guide to Will To Power

Today (September 8) Arch Enemy have released their tenth studio album Will To Power.

It’s the follow-up to 2014’s War Eternal and the second full-length to feature Alissa White-Gluz on vocals.

Speaking previously to Metal Hammer, Arch Enemy guitarist and founder Michael Amott revealed that the album title came from German philosopher Nietzsche, and relates to the idea of ambition being the driving force behind humanity.

He went on to give an insight into some of the topics and themes Arch Enemy tackle on Will To Power.

“There’s one song called The Eagle Flies Alone which is about individualism and staying true to yourself, which is a topic I’ve touched on many times in my lyrics,” he told us. “I started writing a song called A Fight I Must Win about depression, which is quite a common thing, and Alissa helped me finish that one.”

But we wanted to find out more. So we sat down with Michael and Alissa to go through Will To Power track by track to get the stories behind the tracks and how Arch Enemy’s milestone album came to be.

Will To Power is out now via Century Media, and is available to order online.

