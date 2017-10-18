Slipknot share blistering live video for Psychosocial

Slipknot have released a live video of them performing their All Hope Is Gone track Psychosocial.

The footage was captured during their 2015 set at Knotfest Mexico which featured in the band’s Day Of The Gusano documentary.

The live concert package will arrive on CD, vinyl, DVD and Blu-ray on October 20 via Eagle Rock.

The big screen release of Day Of The Gusano charted Slipknot’s first-ever visit to Mexico City in 2015 and included interviews with band members talking about their loyal fans.

It was directed by the band’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan who explained: “Slipknot still has dreams for itself. Finally playing Mexico was one of them.

“It’s been a surreal life of rock and roll for Slipknot and the fact that the dreams still go on for us is simply incredible. Thank you.”

Guitarist Jim Root added: “We had such a great time at Knotfest Mexico – not only with all the friends and bands that were there, but with the fans and the crowd we had to document it with. Now we get to share it with the world.”

Pre-orders for the live set are now being taken, while the cover packaging and tracklist can be found below.

Slipknot Day Of The Gusano tracklist

Sarcastrophe The Heretic Anthem Psychosocial The Devil In I Me Inside Vermilion Wait And Bleed Prosthetics Before I Forget Eeyore Duality Custer Spit It Out Metabolic / 742617000027 Sic People = Shit Surfacing / Til We Die

Slipknot - Day Of The Gusano review