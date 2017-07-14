Arch Enemy go into orbit in video for The World Is Yours

Arch Enemy have released a sci-fi inspired video for their new track The World Is Yours.

It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming 10th studio album Will To Power which will arrive on September 8 via Century Media.

Guitarist Michael Amott says: “We’ve been hard at work on the new album for a while now and we’re proud to present the first taste of new Arch Enemy music in over three years with our new single and video for The World Is Yours.

“This was the first song I wrote for Will To Power and drummer Daniel Erlandsson helped me arrange and finish it up – one of many songs we co-wrote and co-produced this time around.

“We had a blast recording together with the full band in the south of Sweden and then mixing with Jens Bogren, who did a superb mix and mastering – in my opinion even surpassing the epic sound on our previous record War Eternal.”

Amott adds: “People that have heard this song in particular are saying it’s got the classic anthemic Arch Enemy vibe going on and I think they might be right about that.

“Looking forward to playing it live on stage later this summer!”

Last month, Arch Enemy unveiled the cover art for Will To Power – and they’ve now released the final tracklist which can be found below along with the band’s 2017 tour dates.

Will To Power is now available for pre-order.

Arch Enemy Will To Power tracklist

Set Flame To The Night The Race Blood In The Water The World Is Yours The Eagle Flies Alone Reason To Believe Murder Scene First Day In Hell Saturnine Dreams Of Retribution My Shadow And I A Fight I Must Win

