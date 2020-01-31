Anubis release video for new single Sirens

Australian prog rockers Anubis have released Sirens, the second single from their forthcoming new album Homeless. You can watch the full video for the 80s inspired new song below.

"Humongous toms, Crimson cascading guitars, a massive angry Robert Moulding chorus, and a chance to play around with some fusion-esque guitar solos," guitarist Douglas Skene tells Prog. "What is there not to love about this track? It definitely pumps me up to listen to and the chorus melody is one of the strongest on the record."

"It’s almost the rally cry, the shake up to fight against the overwhelming feelings that life presents us," adds vocalist Robert James Moulding. "With a collective change of mindset, it is not impossible for us to make positive changes to our lives. Or at least be on the right side of history if in the future it all goes wrong."

Anubis will release Homeless, a concept album looking at the individual's take on the world in 2020, from technological advancement to poverty, populism to the environment and beyond, on March 10. The album features two sides of continuous music spread over nine songs.

