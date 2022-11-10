Antimatter share video for brand new single Fold

Dark British proggers Antimatter have shared a video for their brand new single Fold, which you can watch below. The song is taken from the band's upcoming new album, A Profusion Of Thought, which will be released through Prophecy Record on November 18.

The new track waswritten by Antimatter mainman Mick Moss, who also supplied vocals, guitars, bass and keyboards with drums from Liam Edwards and backing vocals from Irish C, and produced by Moss and former Anathema drummer Daniel Cardoso.

A Profusion of Thought features ten tracks from Moss' vast archive of unheard, unrecorded songs from the writing sessions for previous Antimatter albums.

"Every album I have written, or been part of writing, has been the result of a long period of composition, where I ultimately end up with too many songs for one release," Mossexplains. "This inevitably means that every few years my archive gets hit with 4 or 5 more tracks that are destined to never be heard, due to each album being tied to a specific concept (I cannot simply take these songs for the next release as they're conceptually alien).

"I realised some few years ago that when I die these songs will die with me, so I made it my mission to rescue ten tracks from the abyss. These are the songs you were never going to hear, an alternate reality kept hidden in the shadows.

Moss will also be taking Antimatter out on a full electric tour in support of the new album in November.

Antimatter November tour dates:

Nov 16: NED Tilburg 012

Nov 17: GER Oberhausen Helvete

Nov 18: GER Reichenbach im Vogtland Bergkeller Reichenbach

Nov 19: POL Poznan 2Progi

Nov 20: POL Krakow Klub Zaścianek

Nov 21: POL Warsaw Remont'

Nov 22: POL Brzesc Kujawski Wahadlo

Nov 24: GER Hamburg Die Hebebuhne

Nov 25: NED Enschede Metropool

Nov 26: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij

Support comes from Retrospective (16-22) and Inhalo (26).

