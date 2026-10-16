“I ran to the bathroom and threw up. Darrell’s standing there with a shot waiting for me. ‘Now you have more room!’” Anthrax’s Scott Ian remembers chaotic tour with Pantera

Anthrax’s founding rhythm guitarist Scott Ian has reflected on the thrash metal stars’ chaotic tour with Pantera in 1997 and ’98.

Talking exclusively in the brand-new issue of Metal Hammer, the 62-year-old says he truly “learned how to drink” while on the road with guitarist Dimebag Darrell and the boys, for whom nu metal outfit Coal Chamber opened.

He also recalls a particularly wild story where he was sick after an intense night, only for Dimebag to be waiting outside the toilet with even more alcohol.

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“We did a tour with Pantera and it was fucking chaos,” says Ian. “I would ride on Dimebag and Vinnie’s [Paul, drummer and Dimebag’s brother] bus sometimes, which seemed like a good idea when you were getting on it at 3am. And then it’s seven in the morning and they’ve been watching the same live Kiss videos for four hours.”

The guitarist continues: “I learned how to drink on that tour. One night I ran to the bathroom and threw up. I opened the bathroom door and Darrell’s standing there with a shot waiting for me. ‘Dude, I just threw up.’ He looks at me and goes, ‘What are you talking about, Baldini? Now you just have more room.’”

Dimebag, who was fatally shot aged 38 during a show by he and Paul’s post-Pantera band Damageplan in 2004, was a legendary drinker to the point that he had his own signature beverage called the Black Tooth Grin, named after a Megadeth lyric. Machine Head frontman and friend Robb Flynn recalled in 2022 that Dimebag once got so drunk at a show that he smashed up one of Flynn’s guitars, yet he still went on to play perfectly.

Flynn told YouTuber Ola Englund: “He picks up my guitar, and he goes – headstock first – right into the fucking ground. And I was like, ‘Dude!’ I was fucking pissed!

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“And that dude gets out there – and literally plays a fucking flawless show. Just every fucking note, every lead… dude doesn’t miss a note. If I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes, I never would have believed [it].”

Anthrax collaborated with Dimebag on multiple occasions, getting him to contribute guest guitar solos across three of their studio albums: Fueled and King Size on 1995’s Stomp 442, Inside Out and Born Again Idiot on 1998’s Vol. 8: The Threat Is Real, and Strap It On and Cadillac Rock Box on 2003’s We’ve Come For You All.

The veteran New York thrashers released their long-awaited new album Cursum Perficio via Nuclear Blast last month. Parts were recorded at Studio 606, the California recording space owned by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. The band have no upcoming tour dates announced but recently played a run of shows supporting Iron Maiden.

Read the full interview with Anthrax, conducted by Grohl, in the new Hammer. The issue also features an in-depth celebration of late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton, 40 years after his death. Order your copy now and have it delivered directly to your door.