Take a first look at Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast pinball machine

Stern Pinball have released details of their Iron Maiden Legacy Of The Beast pinball machine.
The company released a short video teasing the table earlier this week. Now they’ve revealed that it’ll be available in pro, premium and limited edition models – all featuring 12 Maiden tracks.
A statement reads: “The Iron Maiden pinball machines aim to reflect the same excitement, energy, and experience of a live Iron Maiden concert.
“Players will immerse themselves in an interactive Iron Maiden universe transforming into various forms of Eddie, the band’s legendary mascot.
“Players, as Eddie, will embark on a quest to defeat the Beast and his minions across the Legacy Of The Beast mobile game and comic book world.”
All three tables feature artwork by Maiden fan Jeremy Packer, aka Zombie Yeti.
The premium and limited edition models have features including an interactive sarcophagus ball lock, a secret tomb entrance and two custom Eddie sculptures.
Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc, Gary Stern says: “Iron Maiden is one of the most iconic bands of all time and we’re excited to have Eddie join the ranks of Stern Pinball’s rock and roll lineup.”
Find the songs featured on the table below along with images of the machine and a list of Iron Maiden’s upcoming Legacy Of The Beast tour dates.
- Aces High
- 2 Minutes to Midnight
- The Trooper
- Wasted Years
- Can I Play With Madness
- Number Of The Beast
- Run To The Hills
- Powerslave
- Hallowed Be Thy Name
- Flight of Icarus
- Rime Of The Ancient Mariner
- Fear Of The Dark
Iron Maiden Legacy Of The Beast 2018 UK and European tour dates
May 26: Tallinn Saku Arena,Estonia
May 28: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Jun 01: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden
Jun 03: Trondheim Rocks Dahls Arena, Norway
Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 09: Munich Rockavaria, Königsplatz, Germany
Jun 10: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany
Jun 13: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany
Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy
Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Novarock Festival, Austria
Jun 20: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic
Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 26: Geneva Arena, Switzerland
Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jun 30: Freiburg Messegelaende, Germany
Jul 01: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands
Jul 05: Paris AccorsHotel Arena, France
Jul 09: Milan San Siro Ippodromo, Italy
Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal
Jul 14: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain
Jul 17: Trieste Piazza Della Unita D’Italia, Italy
Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece
Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria
Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia
Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK
Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK
Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK
Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK
Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK