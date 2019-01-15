Anthrax and Megadeth men team up with Ace Frehley for new single Late

Anthrax’s Frank Bello and Megadeth’s David Ellefson have launched a video for their Altitudes & Attitude single Late.

It’s the latest material taken from the pair’s upcoming album Get It Out, which will arrive this coming Friday (January 18) via Megaforce Records. They previously revealed Out Here in December.

The new track features a guest solo from former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley.

Speaking about the record, Bello said: “I’ve learned that writing songs is very cathartic. A lot of these lyrics are about the inner struggles of my life, and about the rage that has built up from my life experiences – my brother’s murder, my father abandoning my family when we were young, leaving us with no funds to pay the bills and the ups and downs of life in general.

"I’ve always had an anger inside that music really helps me deal with.”

Ellefson adds: “The album has the perfect title. This is music that has been living inside of us for so long. There’s a big musical part of each of us that doesn’t get heard anywhere else.”

The pair are joined on the Jay Ruston-produced record by A Perfect Circle drummer Jeff Friedl, Frehley and guitarist Gus G.

The band will also play four shows in England in February in support of the album.

Altitudes & Attitude: Get It Out

1. Get It Out

2. Late

3. Out Here

4. Part Of Me

5. Slip

6. Talk To Me

7. Leviathan

8. Cold

9. Another Day

10. All There Is

11. Booze And Cigarettes

12. Tell The World

13. Here Again

Altitudes & Attitude: Get It Out

Megadeth's David Ellefson and Anthrax's Frank Bello will release the debut album from their Altitudes & Attitude later this month. It features the lead singles Out Here and Late.View Deal

Altitudes & Attitude 2019 tour dates

Feb 07: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Feb 09: Manchester Academy 3

Feb 10: London Underworld

Feb 12: Norwich The Waterfront