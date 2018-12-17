Megadeth and Anthrax men to release Altitudes & Attitude album in January

Megadeth’s David Ellefson and Anthrax’s Frank Bello have released a lyric video for their Altitudes & Attitude single Out Here.

It’s been lifted from the project’s debut album Get It Out, which will launch on January 18 via Megaforce Records and is the result of four-years of writing and recording sessions.

Bello says: “I’ve learned that writing songs is very cathartic. A lot of these lyrics are about the inner struggles of my life, and about the rage that has built up from my life experiences – my brother’s murder, my father abandoning my family when we were young, leaving us with no funds to pay the bills and the ups and downs of life in general.

"I’ve always had an anger inside that music really helps me deal with.”

Ellefson adds: “The album has the perfect title. This is music that has been living inside of us for so long. There’s a big musical part of each of us that doesn’t get heard anywhere else.”

The two bassist are joined on the Jay Ruston-produced record by A Perfect Circle drummer Jeff Friedl, along with a number of guests including guitarists Ace Frehley and Gus G and follows Altitudes & Attitude’s self-titled three-track EP which was released in 2014.

The band will also play four shows in England in February in support of the album.

Altitudes & Attitude: Get It Out

1. Get It Out

2. Late

3. Out Here

4. Part Of Me

5. Slip

6. Talk To Me

7. Leviathan

8. Cold

9. Another Day

10. All There Is

11. Booze And Cigarettes

12. Tell The World

13. Here Again

Altitudes & Attitude: Get It Out

Megadeth's David Ellefson and Anthrax's Frank Bello will release the debut album from their Altitudes & Attitude project in January. It features the lead single Out Here.View Deal

Altitudes & Attitude 2019 tour dates

Feb 07: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Feb 09: Manchester Academy 3

Feb 10: London Underworld

Feb 12: Norwich The Waterfront