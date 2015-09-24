Anthrax add Glasgow date to winter UK tour

Anthrax will help a Scottish rock club celebrate its 25th birthday this winter.

The thrash icons will play at Glasgow’s Cathouse on November 26 – the night after they play at the city’s larger O2 Academy venue with Slayer and Kvereltak.

The Cathouse revealed the gig on social media before Anthrax shared the news on their Facebook page. Tickets go on sale on September 25 (Friday).

Anthrax are working on follow-up to 2011’s Worship Music and bassist Frank Bello expects it to be released in early 2016. He said: “We’re talking about January. We’re just about to start mixing, we’re getting all of the nitty-gritty stuff done but it’s just about finished.”