Anthrax eye January release

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello says the band’s upcoming album will be released in January.

Drummer Charlie Benante recently revealed the follow-up to 2011’s Worship Music would be pushed into 2016 because they were working on a 30th anniversary edition of Spreading The Disease. But Bello insists fans won’t have too long to wait until its release.

He tells Mars Attacks Radio: “We’re talking about January. We’re just about to start mixing, we’re getting all of the nitty-gritty stuff done but it’s just about finished.”

He reports they’re in the process of whittling the songs down for the final tracklist – a task he’s finding difficult due to the quality of the new material.

He continues: “We have a lot of great songs which I’m really happy about. It’s about four or five songs over what we’ll put out on the record. At this stage, it’s really hard to say no to some of them.

“You’ve got to keep people’s attention – there’s a lot of metal out there. You’ve got to put out the best so you’ve got to keep that attention span for the record.

“I couldn’t be more excited.”

Anthrax will return to the UK with Slayer for a run of live dates in November.

