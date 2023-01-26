Another Pantera show cancelled as promoter says Austria gig is off

Another scheduled Pantera show has been cancelled just days after Germany's Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals removed the band from their lineups.

The band were due to play in neighbouring Austria in the days before the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals. But today the promoter of the gig at Vienna's Gasometer, scheduled for May 31, has announced it has been cancelled.

In a statement posted on social media, Mind Over Matter Music say: "Pantera concert on the 31st May 2023 at the Vienna Gasometer will be cancelled. All tickets can be returned where they were purchased. Thank you for your understanding."

While Mind Over Matter Music gave no explanation for the decision, the organisers of Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park said they made the call after "many intensive conversations with artists, our partners and you, the festival fans."

Although they didn't explicitly say so, it's understood the decision was related to Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo's white power outburst in 2016, which outraged the metal community.

After initially hesitating to apologise for the incident, Anselmo later released a statement insisting that he was “1000% apologetic to anyone that took offence to what I said, because you should have taken offence."

"For all the pious out there who like to point the finger at me and say, ‘Oh, racist,’ they don’t fucking know me,” he later told Rolling Stone.

The cancellations leave a gap in Pantera's European touring schedule for late May and early June. They are in Hungary for a sold out show on May 30 and now have a 6-day wait until their next gig, in Poland on June 5.