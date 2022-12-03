Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years

Pantera played their first show in more than 21 years wih a pummelling 15-song set at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival in Texicoco, Mexico on Friday December 2, 2022.

The band, who announced their controversial reunion earlier this year, opened with A New Level and Mouth for War from 1992’s A Vulgar Display Of Power. Other songs they played included I’m Broken, Fucking Hostile, Walk and their cover of Black Sabbath’s Planet Caravan, which included a video tribute to late guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul.

The news that singer Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown would touring under the Pantera name, with Zakk Wylde replacing late guitarist Dimebag Darrell and Anthrax drummer sitting for Vinnie Paul, received a mixed response from fans. A few days before the show, Vinnie Paul’s estate released a statement saying “there could be no Pantera reunion without Dime and Vinnie”, instead describing the show as a reunion.

This comeback gig kicks off a series of shows taking place through 2022, 2023 and into 2024, including dates supporting Metallica on their M72 world tour.

Check out footage and the full setlist from Pantera’s comeback show below.

Pantera setlist, Hell & Heaven Open Air, Texicoco, Mexico, Friday December 2, 2022

01. A New Level

02. Mouth for War

03. Strength Beyond Strength

04. Becoming

05. I'm Broken

06. Use My Third Arm

07. Drag the Waters

08. This Love

09. Yesterday Don't Mean Shit

10. Fucking Hostile

11. Planet Caravan

12. 5 Minutes Alone

13. Walk

14. Cowboys From Hell

15. Domination/Hollow

Dec 06, 2022: Monterrey Metal Fest, Mexico

Dec 09, 2022: Bogotá Knotfest, Columbia

Dec 11, 2022: Santiago Knotfest, Chile

Dec 12, 2022: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile*

Dec 15, 2022: Sao Paulo Vibra, Brazil#

Dec 18, 2022: São Paulo Knotfest, Brazil

May 26, 2023: Sofia Armeets Arena, Bulgaria

May 27, 2023: Bucharest, Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival, Romania

May 30, 2023: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

May 31, 2023: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Jun 2-4, 2023: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 2-4, 2023: Nürnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

June 06, 2023: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

June 8-10, 2023: Rock Fest Hyvinkaa, Finland

June 10, 2023: Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

June 12, 2023: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

June 13, 2023: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany

June 15, 2023: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

June 21, 2023: Hamburg Edel Optics, Germany

Jun 22-24: Oslo Tons Of Rock, Norway

Aug 04, 2023: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium, USA +

Aug 11, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, CAN +

Aug 18, 2023: Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium, USA +

Aug 25, 2023: Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium, USA +

Sep 01, 2023: Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium, USA +

Nov 03, 2023: St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center, USA +

Nov 10, 2023: Detroit, MI Ford Field, USA +

Aug 02, 2024: Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium, USA +

Aug 09, 2024: Chicago, IL Soldier Field, USA +

Aug 16, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, USA +

Aug 23. 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, CAN +

Aug 30, 2024: Seattle, WA Lumen Field, USA +

* Headline show

# with Judas Priest

+ with Metallica

