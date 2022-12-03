Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years

Pantera played their first show in more than 21 years wih a pummelling 15-song set at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival in Texicoco, Mexico on Friday December 2, 2022.
The band, who announced their controversial reunion earlier this year, opened with A New Level and Mouth for War from 1992’s A Vulgar Display Of Power. Other songs they played included I’m Broken, Fucking Hostile, Walk and their cover of Black Sabbath’s Planet Caravan, which included a video tribute to late guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul.
The news that singer Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown would touring under the Pantera name, with Zakk Wylde replacing late guitarist Dimebag Darrell and Anthrax drummer sitting for Vinnie Paul, received a mixed response from fans. A few days before the show, Vinnie Paul’s estate released a statement saying “there could be no Pantera reunion without Dime and Vinnie”, instead describing the show as a reunion.
This comeback gig kicks off a series of shows taking place through 2022, 2023 and into 2024, including dates supporting Metallica on their M72 world tour.
Check out footage and the full setlist from Pantera’s comeback show below.
Pantera setlist, Hell & Heaven Open Air, Texicoco, Mexico, Friday December 2, 2022
01. A New Level
02. Mouth for War
03. Strength Beyond Strength
04. Becoming
05. I'm Broken
06. Use My Third Arm
07. Drag the Waters
08. This Love
09. Yesterday Don't Mean Shit
10. Fucking Hostile
11. Planet Caravan
12. 5 Minutes Alone
13. Walk
14. Cowboys From Hell
15. Domination/Hollow
Pantera 2022-24 tour dates
Dec 06, 2022: Monterrey Metal Fest, Mexico
Dec 09, 2022: Bogotá Knotfest, Columbia
Dec 11, 2022: Santiago Knotfest, Chile
Dec 12, 2022: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile*
Dec 15, 2022: Sao Paulo Vibra, Brazil#
Dec 18, 2022: São Paulo Knotfest, Brazil
May 26, 2023: Sofia Armeets Arena, Bulgaria
May 27, 2023: Bucharest, Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival, Romania
May 30, 2023: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
May 31, 2023: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Jun 2-4, 2023: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 2-4, 2023: Nürnberg Rock Im Park, Germany
June 06, 2023: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
June 8-10, 2023: Rock Fest Hyvinkaa, Finland
June 10, 2023: Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
June 12, 2023: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
June 13, 2023: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany
June 15, 2023: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
June 21, 2023: Hamburg Edel Optics, Germany
Jun 22-24: Oslo Tons Of Rock, Norway
Aug 04, 2023: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium, USA +
Aug 11, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, CAN +
Aug 18, 2023: Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium, USA +
Aug 25, 2023: Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium, USA +
Sep 01, 2023: Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium, USA +
Nov 03, 2023: St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center, USA +
Nov 10, 2023: Detroit, MI Ford Field, USA +
Aug 02, 2024: Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium, USA +
Aug 09, 2024: Chicago, IL Soldier Field, USA +
Aug 16, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, USA +
Aug 23. 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, CAN +
Aug 30, 2024: Seattle, WA Lumen Field, USA +
* Headline show
# with Judas Priest
+ with Metallica