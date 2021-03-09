Anneke van Giersbergen announces virtual album release stream

Anneke van Giersbergen has announced that she will host an exclusive global live streaming event celebrating the release of her new album The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest.

“As I won’t be able to tour for the foreseeable future, I wanted to create something special to celebrate the release of my new album The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest," Anneke says. "This streaming event features a solo acoustic live performance, complemented with five music videos. I'm so happy to have this opportunity to stay connected with my worldwide audience and I’m very excited to share this experience together with you!"

The broadcast will feature a solo acoustic performance focusing largely on her new album. The setlist also includes a couple of songs from her back catalogue that most fans will be hearing for the first time in an intimate setting. The event furthermore showcases five music videos and some behind the scenes footage. Running time is approximately 60 minutes (excluding bonus tracks).

Van Giersbergen has previously released videos for My Promise, Hurricane and Agape.

The stream takes place on Sunday March 28 at 8pm (GMT)/9pm(CET).

