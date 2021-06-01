Anneke van Giersbergen announces 2022 European tour

Anneke van Giersbergen is to take her Darkest Skies Acoustic Tour on the road in April and May 2022. She’s to perform 18 dates including a show at London’s Garage on April 20, 2022.

Says van Giersbergen of the gigs: “I’ve missed performing live so much and I’m very excited to think about how the new songs on the album will sound live! I’m just really looking forward to getting out there and seeing everyone again. The wonderful Heather Findlay will join me as my special guest, with the exception of the Klangfarben Musikfestival.”

The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest was released in February 2021 and was the Dutch singer-songwriter's first solo album since 2013's Drive. It follows on from the 2017 debut album, In This Moment We Are Free – Cities by her progressive metal band VUUR.

Anneke van Giersbergen 2022 European tour

Apr 20: London The Garage, UK

Apr 21: Paris Petit Bain, France

Apr 22: Roeselare De Verlichte Geest, Belgium

Apr 23 Trier Mergener Hof, Germany

Apr 24: Martigny, Caves du Manoir, Switzerland

Apr 25: Langenthal OldCapitol, Switzerland

Apr 26: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Apr 27: Trezzo sull'Adda Live Club, Italy

Apr 28: Munich Backstage, Germany

Apr 29: Kufstein Klangfarben Musikfestival “The Art of Solo 2022”, Austria

Apr 30: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle Club, Germany

May 02: Hamburg Stage Club, Germany

May 03: Dresden Schauburg, Germany

May 04: Berlin Hole44, Germany

May 06: Leipzig Kupfersaal, Germany

May 07: Hanover Faust, Germany

May 08 Munster Jovel Club, Germany

May 09: Cologne Kulturkirche, Germany