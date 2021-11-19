Animals As Leaders release video for new single The Problem Of Other Minds

Washington DC instrumental progressive rockers Animals As Leaders have released a video for their brand new single The Problem Of Other Minds, which you can watch in full below.

At the same time, the trio have announced that they will release their latest album Parrhesia through Sumerian Records on March 25. The band recently signed a five-year deal with the label.

"It’s been a while since we’ve released a body of work." says mainman Tosin Abassi "We’re really proud of this collection of songs as well as the visual components, and are excited to share it with all of you."

Animals As Leaders have previously released a video for the song Monomyth, the first new music from the band in five years.

Pre-order Parrhesia.

(Image credit: Sumerian Records)

Animals As Leaders: Parrhesia

1.Conflict Cartography

2. Monomyth

3. Red Miso

4. Gestaltzerfall

5. Asahi

6.The Problem Of Other Minds

7.Thoughts And Prayers

8. Micro-Aggressions

9. Gordian Naught