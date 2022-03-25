Animals As Leaders drop new video for Micro-Aggressions

Instrumental heavy progressive rock trio Animals As Leaders celebrate the release of their brand new album Parrhesia with the release of a brand new video for Micro-Aggressions, which you can watch below.

The Washington DC trio recently announced that they had signed a new five year record deal with their current label home Sumerian Records, and Parrhesia, which is Greek for 'free-speech', is the first fruits of the new deal. It's the first new material from the band in five years.

“It's funny, I remember when djent was kind of a joke and not a legitimate thing at all," Tosin Abassi told Prog recently. "I think we do fit relatively neatly into the progressive metal/djent genre, but we want to do much more than that and I think a lot of what Animals As Leaders wants to do is to defy categorisation.”

This far the band have released videos for Monomyth, The Problem Of Other Minds and Gordian Naught.

