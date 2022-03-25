Animals As Leaders drop new video for Micro-Aggressions

By ( ) published

US instrumental progressive rockers Animals As Leaders release their new album Parrhesia in March

Animals As Leaders
(Image credit: Press)

Instrumental heavy progressive rock trio Animals As Leaders celebrate the release of their brand new album Parrhesia with the release of a brand new video for Micro-Aggressions, which you can watch below.

The Washington DC trio recently announced that they had signed a new five year record deal with their current label home Sumerian Records, and Parrhesia, which is Greek for 'free-speech', is the first fruits of the new deal. It's the first new material from the band in five years.

It's funny, I remember when djent was kind of a joke and not a legitimate thing at all," Tosin Abassi told Prog recently. "I think we do fit relatively neatly into the progressive metal/djent genre, but we want to do much more than that and I think a lot of what Animals As Leaders wants to do is to defy categorisation.”

This far the band have released videos for Monomyth, The Problem Of Other Minds and Gordian Naught.

Get Parrhesia.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine .

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.