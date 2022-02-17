Animals As Leaders stream new single Gordian Naught

Washington DC instrumental progressive rockers Animals As Leaders have streamed their brand new single Gordian Naught, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the band's latest album Parrhesia through Sumerian Records on March 25.

"This song attempts to put a soundtrack to the metaphor of 'untying an impossibly tangled knot'," explains guitarist Tosin Abassi. "A sonic commentary on the seemingly sustained problems facing the world currently."

Animals As Leaders have previously released videos for The Problem Of Other Minds and Monomyth.

Parrhesia will be available on a variety of different coloured vinyl, CD digipack and digital album.

Pre-order Parrhesia.

