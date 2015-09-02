Angra release Black Hearted Soul video

Angra have released a video for their track Black Hearted Soul.

It’s taken from the band’s album Secret Garden, which was released in January, and features Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro.

Loureiro replaced Chris Broderick in Dave Mustaine’s crew and will appear on that group’s 15th album.

Angra said they were proud of their friend for landing the job in Megadeth, but recently admitted they would have to continue without him.

Founding guitarist Rafael Bittencourt told Revolver: “At this moment, Kiko is managing to finish the Secret Garden world tour with us, coupled with touring with Megadeth. Soon, that won’t be possible, so he will be taking Megadeth as a priority, most probably as his exclusive band.

“Since we won’t be able to count on having him with us very soon, the solution will be to find a substitute for him.”

Megadeth tour the UK and Ireland with Lamb Of God in November.