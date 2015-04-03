Megadeth Kiko’s Angra mates proud

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has the full support of his colleagues in Angra, they’ve said.

The Brazilian was confirmed as the latest addition to the thrash giants’ lineup last night, and he’ll appear on the band’s 15th album alongside Dave Mustaine, David Ellefson and guest drummer Chris Adler.

Fellow Angra guitarist Rafael Bittencourt says: “Kiko is in Megadeth – what a feeling of pride! This is an amazing achievement for Brazilian metal.

“I have known Kiko for many years. He deserves this great opportunity more than anyone else. He has been tracking a very serious and talented career.”

But Bittencourt accepts that Loureiro’s new job might mark the end of his time with Angra. “I believe he will comply with all activities he has already committed to, and he will always be part of our family,” he says.

“He will not be able to turn his back on something he helped build. I’m sure we will still do a lot together – either in or out of Angra.”

The Brazilian outfit launched eighth album Secret Garden in January and released a video for their track Final Light last week.