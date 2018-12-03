Anglo Dutch proggers Dilemma return with new video

Anglo Dutch proggers Dilemma have returned with a new line-up, new album and a new promo video for the tongue-twisting Pseudocomaphobia, which you can watch below.

Although they'd been on hiatus for almost 12 years, the band have returned with a new line-up, still featuring founder and keyboard player Robin Z and drummer Colin Leijenaar, are back, having been hand-picked by Mike Portnoy to open for Sons Of Apollo on their recent European tour. Now fronted by former Darwin's Radio/Frost* singer and guitarist Dec Burke and bolstered by guitarist Paul Crezee and bassist Erik van der Vlis.

Pseudocomaphobia is taken from the band's new studio album, Random Acts Of Liberation, which was released on November 12. Dilemma challenged themselves to write the base of Pseudocomaphobia using just only one chord, but eventually ended up using just two chords in the verses and choruses.

“Quite an achievement, since normally we love to come up with as many chords as possible”, Leijenaar tells Prog. “Still it’s a dynamic ride, also one of the live favourites of the band. And I think this video proves why.”

