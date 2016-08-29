Anglagard to headline Rosfest 2017

Anglagard are set to headline Gettysburg’s Rites Of Spring festival in Pennsylvania next May.

The Swedish outfit, who have been working on new material, will conclude the weekend-long music event on Sunday, May 7.

Rosfest say: “Anglagard was one of the driving forces behind the revival of progressive rock in the early 1990s, and it’s a pleasure for us to welcome them back to the USA for Rosfest 2017.

“We’re as eagerly looking forward to seeing them live as everyone else, and expect to see a packed house when we have the honor of watching them conclude the 2017 edition of Rosfest.”

Bassist Johann Brand previously said of the long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s Viljans Oga: “Everyone in Anglagard is writing music now – and very interesting music. We have a lot of ideas.

“I think it’s going to be a very interesting album with a lot of energy. Maybe we will do a triple album.

“Every member of the band gets one side of the album, so I get my own side for my own song and all the other members can contribute and add their feelings and special sounds. Like a concept album.”

Anglagard will also appear at next February’s Cruise To The Edge festival alongside Kansas, Steve Hackett, John Wetton, Haken and Spock’s Beard.

