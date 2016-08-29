Ozzy Osbourne prepares for solo album

Ozzy Osbourne intends to make his next solo album as soon as Black Sabbath’s farewell tour is over, he’s said.

The vocalist has begun gathering ideas for the follow-up to 2010’s Scream, and aims to get into the studio as quickly as possible once he’s completed his Sabbath duties on February 4 next year.

Ozzy tells Metro: “I’m currently playing around with some song ideas. I have a few things jotted down, and once Black Sabbath is off the road, I’ll be heading into the studio with my band to get the songs recorded. Once it’s all in the can you can be sure to see me back on the road again.”

He adds: “The whole tour has been an emotional roller coaster. Though the one I am most aware of is the very last show ever in Birmingham, England.

“I’m sure it will be pretty emotional – but everything has to come to an end at some point, and it’s been an incredible journey.”

Meanwhile, Ozzy’s wife Sharon Osbourne says the singer had been having five affairs in the run-up to their split earlier this year.

She moved out of the family home after discovering his relationship with a celebrity hairdresser, which led to his admission that he was dealing with a sex addiction.

Sharon tells the Sunday Times: “Somehow drink and drugs is more acceptable, I think. When it’s a sex addiction, it’s embarrassing. He’s come out and admitted it, finally. It’s been going on for at least six year

“We’ve survived everything – drink, drugs and now women. He really wants to work on it. We’ll see.”

Ozzy recently reported that he was undergoing therapy for his latest addiction, and issued an apology to the women affected by his actions.

An auction of early Black Sabbath memorabilia will take place next month. Original drummer Bill Ward recently ruled out the chances of a return for their final shows in the UK next year.

Ozzy Osbourne: I wish I was a hero to myself

Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Ampitheater, NM

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT

Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 24: San Manuael Amphitheatre & Festival Grounds, CA

Nov 08: Oklahoma BOK Center, OK

Nov 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Nov 12: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 24: Cordoba En El Orfeo Superdomo, Argentina

Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez, Argentina

Nov 30: Curitiba Pedrerira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 02: Rio Praca Da Apoteose, Brazil

Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil

Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jan 29: London O2, UK

Jan 31: London O2, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

