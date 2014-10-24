Angels & Airwaves prepare Dream Walker movie

Blink-182 offshoot Angels & Airwaves are gearing up to release an animated short movie to accompany fifth album The Dream Walker.

Tom DeLonge’s outfit will launch Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker online on December 9 – although the date for the follow-up to 2011’s_ Love Part Two_ hasn’t yet been confirmed.

The band explain: “The Dream World is an alternate universe created by humankind’s shared unconscious thoughts. When Poet Anderson journeys deep into this world, he meets his own Dream Walker, a mysterious guardian angel who leads Poet to confront his demons and his destiny.”

DeLonge recently recalled laughing at the record label exec who told him he’d become rich and famous. Blink-182 are currently working on their seventh album.