Andy Jackson reveals Forest video

Andy Jackson has released a video for his track The Boy In The Forest, taken from fourth solo album Signal To Noise.

The Pink Floyd producer has just launched the title via Esoteric Antenna. He recently told Prog that he was hoping to up the ante on his recording career, saying: “I’d like to do the next one as a band project. I’d love to do four albums a year, like Zappa – I love the way he worked. Maybe it’s a challenge I need to set myself.”

Jackson has gained two Grammy nominations for his work with Floyd, and worked on their final album The Endless River, also released this month. Signal To Noise is on sale now.

Tracklist