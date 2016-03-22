Biersack launches Andy Black video

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack has released a video for his solo track We Don’t Have To Dance.
It’s lifted from his Andy Black project’s debut album The Shadow Side which will be released on May 6 via UMG Recordings Inc/Lava Music LLC.
Biersack said of the album: “Sonically, the goal was to really play with music and a lot of different stuff – to have a lot of odd instrumentation and to have a lot of programmed stuff, keyboards and more classic, almost pop-rock guitar. It’s more U2 than Megadeth.
“There are no guitar solos on the record. There’s a lot of drumming styles – there’s some weird sleigh bells.”
He’ll head out on the road across the UK in May under the Andy Black moniker.
Andy Black The Shadow Side tracklist
- Homecoming King
- We Don’t Have To Dance
- Ribcage
- Stay Alive
- Love Was Made To Break
- Beautiful pain
- Put The Gun Down
- Drown Me Out
- Paint It Black
- Break Your Halo
- Louder Than Your Love
- Broken Pieces
- The Void
Andy Black 2016 UK tour dates
May 10: Sheffield Leadmill
May 11: Newcastle University
May 12: Glasgow O2 ABC
May 14: Birmingham O2 Institute
May 15: Cardiff Tramshed
May 16: Manchester O2 Ritz
May 18: Brighton All Saints Church
May 19: Portsmouth Pyramid
May 20: London Koko