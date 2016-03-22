Trending

Biersack launches Andy Black video

By Metal Hammer  

View promo for We Don’t Have To Dance from Black Veil Brides frontman's Andy Black solo project

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack has released a video for his solo track We Don’t Have To Dance.

It’s lifted from his Andy Black project’s debut album The Shadow Side which will be released on May 6 via UMG Recordings Inc/Lava Music LLC.

Biersack said of the album: “Sonically, the goal was to really play with music and a lot of different stuff – to have a lot of odd instrumentation and to have a lot of programmed stuff, keyboards and more classic, almost pop-rock guitar. It’s more U2 than Megadeth.

“There are no guitar solos on the record. There’s a lot of drumming styles – there’s some weird sleigh bells.”

He’ll head out on the road across the UK in May under the Andy Black moniker.

Andy Black The Shadow Side tracklist

  1. Homecoming King
  2. We Don’t Have To Dance
  3. Ribcage
  4. Stay Alive
  5. Love Was Made To Break
  6. Beautiful pain
  7. Put The Gun Down
  8. Drown Me Out
  9. Paint It Black
  10. Break Your Halo
  11. Louder Than Your Love
  12. Broken Pieces
  13. The Void

Andy Black 2016 UK tour dates

May 10: Sheffield Leadmill
May 11: Newcastle University
May 12: Glasgow O2 ABC
May 14: Birmingham O2 Institute
May 15: Cardiff Tramshed
May 16: Manchester O2 Ritz
May 18: Brighton All Saints Church
May 19: Portsmouth Pyramid
May 20: London Koko