Biersack launches Andy Black video

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack has released a video for his solo track We Don’t Have To Dance.

It’s lifted from his Andy Black project’s debut album The Shadow Side which will be released on May 6 via UMG Recordings Inc/Lava Music LLC.

Biersack said of the album: “Sonically, the goal was to really play with music and a lot of different stuff – to have a lot of odd instrumentation and to have a lot of programmed stuff, keyboards and more classic, almost pop-rock guitar. It’s more U2 than Megadeth.

“There are no guitar solos on the record. There’s a lot of drumming styles – there’s some weird sleigh bells.”

He’ll head out on the road across the UK in May under the Andy Black moniker.

Andy Black The Shadow Side tracklist

Homecoming King We Don’t Have To Dance Ribcage Stay Alive Love Was Made To Break Beautiful pain Put The Gun Down Drown Me Out Paint It Black Break Your Halo Louder Than Your Love Broken Pieces The Void

May 10: Sheffield Leadmill

May 11: Newcastle University

May 12: Glasgow O2 ABC

May 14: Birmingham O2 Institute

May 15: Cardiff Tramshed

May 16: Manchester O2 Ritz

May 18: Brighton All Saints Church

May 19: Portsmouth Pyramid

May 20: London Koko