Darkthrone announce album Arctic Thunder

Darkthrone have announced they’ll launch their 16th album Arctic Thunder on October 14.

The Norwegian outfit say all vocals on the follow-up to 2013’s Underground Resistance will be performed by singer and guitarist Ted Skjellum, also known as Nocturno Culto, to give the record a “solemn and introverted” atmosphere.

Vocalist and drummer Gylve ‘Fenriz’ Nagell says: “As I don’t like to talk or write about music much, I can say that it is more serious and primitive than usual.

“Vocals are only done by Ted as I thought this would create a more solemn/introvert atmosphere. The album is called Arctic Thunder because it is my favourite bandname – an old, mega obscure Norwegian band from the 80s that I asked permission from to use as an album title.

“Meanwhile, the cover is from the personal camping archives from a trip some years ago to Spalsberget in Norway. It has the usual spruce-tree skyline and also a bonfire.”

Fenriz adds: “There will be another limited colour version with orange logo and title, because that was my favourite colour, but the usual release looks like this in silver – as this was Ted’s favourite version.”

The artwork can be viewed below. Further release details will also be revealed in due course.

Artic Thunder artwork

