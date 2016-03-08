Andy Biersack announces UK solo tour

Andy Biersack has announced a run of UK solo shows under his Andy Black moniker.

The Black Veil Brides frontman will kick off the nine-day Homecoming Tour at Sheffield’s Leadmill on May 10 and wrap up the trek at London’s Koko on the 20th of the month.

Creeper have been named as support, after a personal invitation from Biersack. Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday (March 11).

The singer has been working on his Andy Black album with producer John Feldmann which includes guest appearances from artists including Patrick Stump, Gerard Way, Quinn Allman, Ashton Irwin and Rian Dawson.

The work has reportedly been inspired by Depeche Mode and The Sisters Of Mercy and will feature no guitar solos.

He said: “Sonically, the goal was to really play with music and a lot of different stuff – to have a lot of odd instrumentation and to have a lot of programmed stuff, keyboards and more classic, almost pop-rock guitar. It’s more U2 than Megadeth.

“There are no guitar solos on the record. There’s a lot of drumming styles – there’s some weird sleigh bells.”

No date has been set for the album’s release. Black Veil Brides will begin work on their fifth album following its launch.

May 10: Sheffield Leadmill

May 11: Newcastle University

May 12: Glasgow O2 ABC

May 14: Birmingham O2 Institute

May 15: Cardiff Tramshed

May 16: Manchester O2 Ritz

May 18: Brighton All Saints Church

May 19: Portsmouth Pyramid

May 20: London Koko

