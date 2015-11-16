BVB album will follow Biersack solo work

Black Veil Brides will focus on their fifth album following the release of frontman Andy Biersack’s solo project.

He’s been working with producer John Feldmann on his Andy Black material, which includes guest appearances from artists including Patrick Stump, Gerard Way, Quinn Allman, Ashton Irwin and Rian Dawson.

Biersack tells AP: “With the Black Veil record, we really wanted to take time with it and we’re still in the early stages of writing. We didn’t want to start getting into the studio before it was ready and so I’ve been working on the Andy Black record.

“Once we wrap up it up then we start to shift focus entirely to the new Black Veil Brides album.”

Biersack says he hopes to release a solo single by the end of the year and is eyeing early 2016 for the album launch.

Black Veil Brides headlined the London Vans Warped Tour last month.