Biersack reveals solo work has no solos

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack has revealed there will be no guitar solos on his upcoming solo album.

He’s been working with producer John Feldmann on his Andy Black project which will include guest appearances from artists including Patrick Stump, Gerard Way, Quinn Allman, Ashton Irwin and Rian Dawson.

Biersack previously said the material would be a departure from his work with BVB, pointing to Depeche Mode and Sisters Of Mercy as major influences.

He tells Kerrang (via Blabbermouth): “Sonically, the goal was to really play with music and a lot of different stuff – to have a lot of odd instrumentation and to have a lot of programmed stuff, keyboards and more classic, almost pop-rock guitar. It’s more U2 than Megadeth.

“There are no guitar solos on the record. There’s a lot of drumming styles – there’s some weird sleigh bells.”

No date has been set for the Andy Black album, with the vocalist previously stating he and his Black Veil Brides bandmates would begin work on the follow up to 2014’s IV following its release.