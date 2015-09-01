Biersack brings in Stump for solo album

Andy Biersack has confirmed that Fall Out Boy singer Patrick Stump will feature on his debut solo album.

The Black Veil Brides frontman is recording under the name Andy Black, and along with Stump, his side-project will also include a guest appearance from The Used’s Quinn Allman.

Biersack says: “What a pleasure it has been today to work and talk music, life and experiences with the incredibly talented and kind Patrick Stump, and to have Quinn Allman playing guitar and adding his vast talents to this record.”

It’s being produced by John Feldmann, with Biersack having reported the material would have a different sound to his output with BVB.

He recently told TeamRock: “Me and John talked about our mutual love of stuff like Psychedelic Furs and Modern English, and the more pop orientated stuff of the 80s – new wave stuff. I also always loved Depeche Mode and Sisters Of Mercy.

“I went over to his house and said, ‘Hey, I think it would be fun for you and I to write some of that material.’ Before I knew it, I had 10 songs that, musically, had nothing to do with Black Veil Brides.”

No release date has been set. BVB launch another tour next month,which includes a headline appearance at the London Vans Warped Tour on October 18.

Oct 09: Mexico City Pepsi Center WTC, Mexico Oct 12: Buenos Aires Grove, Argentina Oct 14: Santiago Theater Cariola, Chile Oct 15: Santiago Theater Cariola, Chile Oct 18: London Vans Warped Tour, UK Oct 22: Ventura Theatre, CA Oct 23: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA Oct 24: Sacramento Aftershock 2015, CA