Ancient VVisdom share Damnation

Ancient VVisdom have launched a silent-movie styled video for their track We Are Damnation.

It’s taken from third album Sacrificial, their first with drummer Mitch Keith Morris, which was released in October via Magic Bullet Records.

Frontman Nathan Opposition said the follow-up to 2013’s Deathlike would “enlighten the fools and give the enlightened something to listen to.”

He added: “Where there is chaos you will find us. Where there is disorder, others find discomfort but I find salvation. Lead me not unto anything. I am my own.”

Tracklist