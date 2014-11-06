Ancient VVisdom do the Devil’s Work

Ancient VVisdom have released a lyric video for their track The Devil’s Work.

It’s taken from their third album, Sacrificial, which was launched last month via Magic Bullet Records.

Frontman Nathan Opposition recently said of their first record with drummer Mitch Keith Morris: “Where there is chaos you will find us. Where there is disorder, others find discomfort but I find salvation. Lead me not unto anything. I am my own.

“This album will enlighten the fools and give the enlightened something to listen to.”

Tracklist