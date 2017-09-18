Anathema move into the fast lane in Can’t Let Go video

Anathema have released a new video for their track Can’t Let Go.

It’s taken from the band’s latest album The Optimist which scooped the coveted Album Of The Year honour at last week’s Progressive Music Awards.

Anathema have decided to release the promo to celebrate the award and to mark the start of their UK and European tour which gets under way later this week.

The band’s Vincent Cavanagh says: “This video is a scene in The Optimist’s story – his vain attempt to outrun his imminent collapse, haunted by the ghosts of his past.

“It was shot as an immersive experience in 360 degrees by our friend Omeed Izadyar. The location follows the story northwards from 32.63n 117.14w through Los Angeles, San Francisco and into Oregon.”

After receiving the Album Of The Year award at the Underglobe in London on Thursday night, Daniel Cavanagh said: “This was the one we wanted. Voted by the readers. I can tell by the reaction of the rest of the band that this meant a lot.

“The album was difficult to make and we put everything into it. So, it feels so nice to be recognised in this way. Many thanks to all!”

Find a full list of Anathema’s 2017 tour dates below.

Main picture: Caroline Traitler.

Anathema receive the Album Of The Year award

Sep 22: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Sep 23: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Sep 24: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Sep 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Sep 27: Sheffield Plug, UK

Sep 28: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Sep 29: Exeter Phoenix, UK

Sep 30: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Oct 02: Reims La Cartonnerie, France

Oct 03: Rennes L’Etage, France

Oct 04: Paris Bataclan, France

Oct 05: Lille L’Aeronef, France

Oct 06: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 07: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Oct 08: La Rochelle La Sirene, France

Oct 10: Bordeauz Rock School Barbery, France

Oct 11: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

Oct 14: Nimes Paloma, France

Oct 15: Lyon Le Radiant, France

Oct 16: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Oct 18: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Oct 19: Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 20: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 21: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Oct 22: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Oct 24: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Oct 25: Sofia Orpheus Studio, Bulgaria

Oct 27: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Oct 28: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Oct 29: Frankfurst Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 31: Berlin Astra, Germany

Nov 01: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany

Nov 02: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 03: Malmo Kulturbolaget, Sweden

Nov 05: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Nov 06: Stockholm Kagelbanan, Sweden

Nov 08: Tampere Klubi, Finland

Nov 09: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Nov 10: Talinn Rock Cafe, Estonia

Nov 12: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Nov 13: Gdansk Stary Manez, Poland

Nov 14: Poznan MTP2, Poland

Nov 15: Erfurt HSD, Germany

Nov 16: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 18: Luxembourg Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg

Anathema: "The more we’re made to suffer, the more we’re made to care"