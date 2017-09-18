Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy announce 2017 UK tour

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy have announced a UK tour which will take place in November and December.

Palmer was crowned Prog God 2017 at the annual Progressive Music Awards in London last week – and he’s now added 13 shows to his previously announced appearance at the HRH Prog VI festival.

The dates will get under way at The Citadel in St Helens on November 17 and wrap up with a set at Epic Studios in Norwich on December 3.

Speaking previously when it was revealed that Palmer would play at HRH Prog VI at Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales, the drummer said: “The up and coming tour in November is a celebration of the music I have made over the years with Keith and Greg, and also John Wetton who has died this year.

“These are three very important people in my life. When all three died within a 10-month period of each other, it was a great loss to us all.

“I look forward to playing some of the music I personally made with all of them over the years, at HRH Prog VI in November.”

Find a full list of Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Sep 28: Fort Wayne Sweetwater Performing Arts Pavilion, IN

Sep 29: Cincinnati Ludlow Garage, OH

Sep 30: Holland Park Theatre, MI

Oct 01: Columbus Skully’s Music Diner, OH

Oct 04: Fall River Narrow Centre For The Arts, MA

Oct 05: Hopewell The Beacon Performing Arts Center, VA

Oct 06: New York Schimmel Center, NY

Oct 07: Staten Island St George Theatre, NY

Oct 08: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Oct 10: Brampton Rose Theatre, ON

Oct 11: Oakville Centre For The Performing Arts, ON

Oct 12: St Catharines FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, ON

Oct 13: Markham Flato Markham Theatre, ON

Nov 17: St Helens The Citadel, UK

Nov 18: HRH Prog VI, UK

Nov 19: Milton Keynes The Stables, UK

Nov 21: London 229, UK

Nov 23: Kinross Backstage At The Green Hotel, UK

Nov 24: Glasgow Audio, UK

Nov 25: Howden Shire Hall, UK

Nov 27: Gateshead The Sage, UK

Nov 28: New Brighton Floral Hall, UK

Nov 29: Wimborne Tivoli Theatre, UK

Nov 30: Southampton 1865 Club, UK

Dec 01: Fletching Trading Boundaries, UK

Dec 02: Fletching Trading Boundaries, UK

Dec 03: Norwich Epic Studios, UK

Carl Palmer: Prog God 2017