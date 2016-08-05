Anathema line up autumn tour dates

Anathema have scheduled a short run of tour dates for later this year.

And the band are heading out on the road across the UK and the Netherlands to test our new material for the follow-up to 2014’s Distant Satellites – their last studio release.

Vincent Cavanagh says: “There’s something about the immediacy of playing something new before an audience who are hearing it for the first time. There’s a sense of urgency and excitement to it.

“Also you know instantly whether or not something is working. Quite often in the past we have ended up changing previously recorded songs and arrangements after playing them live. We thought we’d try it the other way around for once.”

Following the seven dates, they’ll enter the studio and begin putting the pieces in place for what will be their 11th studio album.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on August 8 via the band’s website.

Nov 04: Holmfirth Picturedrome, UK

Nov 05: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Nov 06: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Nov 07: Leamington Spa Assembly, UK

Nov 08: Reading Sub 89, UK

Nov 10: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Nov 11: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

The Anathema tour poster

Anathema discuss their distant destination