Anathema stream Distant Satellites

Anathema have made tenth album Distant Satellites available for streaming in full.

Daniel Cavanagh has described the follow-up to 2012’s Weather Systems as “the culmination of everything we have been working on in our musical path,” and adds: “It contains almost every conceivable element of the heartbeat of Anathema music that it is possible to have.”

The album features more electronic elements than their previous outings. Cavanagh explains: ““Sometimes we’ll have to take the music in a certain direction – but more often you’re listening rather than guiding; you’re listening to where the music wants to go.”

In an exclusive Prog video interview, he told how a technical problem with a recording device inspired new three-piece work The Lost Song.

Distant Satellites is released on Monday via Kscope. Anathema play the Download festival next weekend.

Anathema: Distant Satellites