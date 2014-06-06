Trending

Anathema stream Distant Satellites

By Prog  

Hear all 10 tracks of 10th album ahead of launch on Monday

null

Anathema have made tenth album Distant Satellites available for streaming in full.

Daniel Cavanagh has described the follow-up to 2012’s Weather Systems as “the culmination of everything we have been working on in our musical path,” and adds: “It contains almost every conceivable element of the heartbeat of Anathema music that it is possible to have.”

The album features more electronic elements than their previous outings. Cavanagh explains: ““Sometimes we’ll have to take the music in a certain direction – but more often you’re listening rather than guiding; you’re listening to where the music wants to go.”

In an exclusive Prog video interview, he told how a technical problem with a recording device inspired new three-piece work The Lost Song.

Distant Satellites is released on Monday via Kscope. Anathema play the Download festival next weekend.

Anathema: Distant Satellites

See more Prog news