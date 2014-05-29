Anathema discuss their distant destination

Anathema’s Daniel and Vincent Cavanagh have revealed some behind-the-scened moments that led to the making of tenth album Distant Satellites.

Speaking to Prog editor Jerry Ewing in the video below, Daniel speaks about the influences and dynamics that came to bear on the follow-up to 2012’s Weather Systems, which is due for release on June 9.

And he explains the background to three-part composition The Lost Song, saying: “I’d recorded a riff and I was jumping around my flat, freaking out – I thought it was the best thing we’d done in years. I was like, ‘This is it! This is the one!’

“It disappeared off the recorder. I could never ever remember it for the life of me. I checked through everybody’s computer – ‘Did I do another demo of this? Somebody tell me this riff is somewhere.’

“And John Douglas was like: ‘Just tell yourself it was crap!’ That worked for a while…”

In the clip below the Cavanaghs also discuss how they let their compositions flow, why it was time to introduce more electronic elements into their songs – and how they often take their lead from Douglas’ facial expressions as they work.

The full interview appears in the current edition of Prog, on sale now. Anathema appear at the last-ever Celebr8 festival this weekend followed by five more UK shows. Distant Satellites is available for pre-order now.

May 31: Celebr8.3 festival (acoustic)

Jun 12: Leamington Spa Assembly (acoustic)

Jun 13: Download festival

Jun 15: Gloucester Cathedral (acoustic)

Sep 18: Belfast Limelight

Sep 19: Dublin Button Factory

Jerry Ewing interviews Anathema