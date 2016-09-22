Animals As Leaders announce album no.4

Animals As Leaders have announced that they will release their fourth album The Madness Of Many later this year.
It will launch on November 11 via Sumerian Records, and will be guitarists Tosin Abasi and Javier Reyes and drummer Matt Garstka’s first studio material since 2014 record The Joy Of Motion.
Speaking about the album, Javier says: “The Madness Of Many is an explorative and ambitious journey of harmony, rhythm, musical expression and emotion.
“It has been the most collaborative effort for the band and an evolution in each of the members’ musical path.”
Last month, Animals As Leaders wrapped up an extensive European tour with artists Intervals and Plini – and they will head back out on the road for a handful of live performances starting on September 30 at Cologne’s Euroblast festival in Germany. The dates are due to come to a close when they play in Tel Aviv, Israel on October 8.
Further album details will be revealed in due course.
Animals As Leaders 2016 tour dates
Set 30: Cologne Euroblast Festival, Germany
Oct 01: Wroclaw Klub Alibi, Poland
Oct 02: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland
Oct 03: Kiev Sentry, Ukraine
Oct 04: Minsk Re:Public, Belarus
Oct 08: Tel Aviv-Yafo Havana Club, Israel