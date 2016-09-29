Galahad to reissue Empires Never Last on vinyl

Galahad are to reissue their 2007 album Empires Never Last on vinyl for the first time on October 3. The release sees the start of a prolonged period of activity for the band which will seem them also release Quiet Storms, which reflects a more mellow side to the band, as well as looking ahead to a brand new stdio album.

Empires Never Last will be released by the band through Oskar Productions as a limited edition double album, pressed on 180g heavy vinyl, housed in a gatefold sleeve featuring artwork adapted form the original CD release by designer Paul Tippet.

It’ll feature a new orchestral version of the title track recorded earlier this year by keyboard player Dean Baker and producer Karl Groom with new vocals from Stuart Nicholson. The album also features contributions from Groom, Clive Nolan and Magenta’s Christina Booth. The will be a strictly limited release in blue vinyl of 100 copies.

Each copy ordered directly from the band merchandise page here comes with a free CD version of A Curious Companion - Demos & Cuts From Empires, a collection of demo tracks and song ideas some of which were used on the final version of Empires Never Last and some of which were not. This is the first time that this companion album has been available in a hard copy format.

Galahad have also been putting together Quiet Storms, an album that “shows a more mellow and at times pastoral side to the band’s output containing almost none of the bombast and heaviness of the previous three studio albums, instead the majority of the songs and their arrangements evoke a more laid back, spacious and introspective atmosphere.”

Quiet Storms will feature tracks included as extras on recent reissues as well as several new songs and re-workings of older material as well as stripped down cover versions of Rammstein’s Mein Herz Brent and John Grant’s Marz and also features contributions from Groom, Booth and Sarah Bolter.

The band are also working on their latest studio album, for which they say they have “been writing and arranging a considerable amount of material” which they hope to release later in 2017.