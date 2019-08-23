An evening of Anthony Phillips and Mike Rutherford solo albums comes to Trading Boundaries

The Rocking Horse Music Club, who are releasing a tribute album to the music of Anthony Phillips, have lined up live UK dates at Trading Boundaries on November 15 and 16 to celebrate Phillips' solo work. These will include performances of material from the Mike Rutherford solo album Smallcreeps Day featuring the album's vocalist Noel McCalla.

Led by award winning producer Brian Coombes, Rocking Horse Music Club is the

talented band of session musicians who work at Rocking Horse Studio in New

Hampshire.

Working directly with Anthony Phillips, Rocking Horse Music Club has lovingly curated a selection of songs primarily from Ant's first three solo albums, The Geese & the Ghost, Wise After the Event, and Sides. This will be the first time much of this music will be performed live by a full band.

Which Way The Wind Blows: The Music Of Anthony Phillips will be released on October 17 ahead of the live shows, and alongside McCalla features contributions from Steve Hackett, John Hackett, Nick Magnus, Kate St. John and John Helliwell.

The full tracklisting is:

Un & Aargh

Paperchase

Which Way The Wind Blows

Silver Song

Something Blue

Pulling Faces

Collections

Sleepfall: The Geese Fly West

Nightmare



Ticket information for the Trading Boundaries shows can be found here.