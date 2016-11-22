Amplifier tease new album Trippin’ With Dr Faustus

Amplifier have released a short video to announce their upcoming sixth album titled Trippin’ With Dr Faustus.

The follow-up to 2014’s Mystoria is scheduled for an early 2017 launch, with the new trailer featuring cryptic lyrics along with audio from the record.

The lyrics read: “Hey, Mona Lisa. How’s it hanging? Smile on your starman in the operating room. Well, have we lost our way up to your city clouds? Or are we still dreaming? Well who’s to know?

“And it’s been on my mind. In fact, it is totally clear that life brings you suffer time – and jokers that you know. Supernova, I’m waiting for your call.”

The band are also asking for fans to send images for inclusion on the Trippin’ With Dr Faustus cover art.

Amplifier say: “Last call for submission of photos for the artwork for Trippin’ With Dr Faustus.

“The cover is made entirely from various peoples pictures – a lot of them taken while they were travelling around the world. Your image will almost certainly be boiled down deconstructed and then retooled into something completely different.”

Fans are asked to send pictures to photo@amplifierband.com

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

