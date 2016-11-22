Nikki Sixx fine with not being headline act

Nikki Sixx says he is cool with his band Sixx AM not being the headline act while on tour.

They’re currently on the road across North America with Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown, who are co-headlining the trek. But the bassist says he is too focused on their performance on the night to think about their slot on the bill.

He tells Music Feeds Australia: “I’ve never really thought about it. I like to perform. I enjoy playing my instrument and being in a band and trying to push myself, watching my singer grow as a front man, watching us grow as a band every night.

“So whether I’m at the bottom of the bill or the top of the bill I never really look around and go, ‘Oh look at me.‘It’s more about what I’m doing when I’m on stage.’

“All of the work, all of the songwriting and the lyrics and melody, the guitar parts and the mixing and the artwork. You step on stage and that’s kind of what it’s really about.”

He recently revealed he wasn’t a fan of Steel Panther – the glam rock outfit who have borrowed inspiration from Motley Crue among other 80s metal acts.

Sixx said: “It’s not my thing. That’s just me personally.

“I guess a lot of people think it’s funny and they’re kind of a joke band and that’s cool. But that’s not my cup of tea. I kind of take my music a little more seriously.”

Sixx AM’s fifth studio album Prayers For The Blessed was released last week.

Nov 22: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

Nov 25: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Nov 26: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Nov 27: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Nov 29: Syracuse War Memorial, NY

Dec 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Dec 02: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Dec 03: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Dec 05: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Dec 06: North Charleston Coliseum, SC

Dec 08: Orlando Amway Arena, FL

Dec 09: Tampa Amalia Arena, FL

Dec 10: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA

