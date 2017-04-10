Amplifier detail Trippin’ With Dr Faustus

Amplifier have announced further details on their new album Trippin’ With Dr Faustus.

Their sixth album and follow-up up to 2014’s Mystoria will launch on June 16 and will feature 10 tracks.

The band say: “We spent a long time making this record, principally because it was recorded on a tape machine that we basically had to rebuild from scraps from the dumpster around the back of the mill and whatever bits of debris we could fish out of the Ashton Canal.

“We think you can hear the difference very clearly between what it sounds like to record on tape and what it sounds like to record on the computer – which all our other records were.

“The song Silvio was recorded on computer so you can compare what that sounds like to the rest of the album.”

Amplifier have also now opened pre-orders for Trippin’ With Dr Faustus, which comes in a variety of bundles including double clear vinyl and t-shirt packs.

Find the full tracklist below.

Amplifier Trippin’ With Dr Faustus tracklist

Rainbow Machine Freakzone Kosmos (Grooves Of Triumph) The Commotion (Big Time Party Maker) Big Daddy Horse Anubis Supernova Silvio Old Blue Eyes

