Amorphis release first new music from Halo with video for The Moon

Finnish prog metal sextet Amorphis have released a video for their brand new single The Moon, which you can watch below. it's the first new music to be released from upcoming album Halo, which will be released through the newly-formed Atomic Fire Records on February 11.

"It's a very atmospheric and catchy song that represents what Amorphis sound like in 2021 well," explains guitarist Esa Holopainen. “It is thoroughly recognisable Amorphis from beginning to end but the general atmosphere is a little bit heavier and more progressive and also organic compared to its predecessor."

"I have done several drawings and paintings on this subject over the years," laughs lyricist Pekka Kainulainen. "Now I complementary wrote some heavy metal lyrics... This is a song of love.

“Halo is a loose themed record filled with adventurous tales about the mythical North tens of thousands of years ago,” he adds. “The lyrics tell of an ancient time when man wandered to these abandoned boreal frontiers after the ice age. While describing the revival of a seminal culture in a world of new opportunities, I also try to reach the sempiternal forces of the human mind.”

Halo will be available in the following formats: CD digipak, double vinyl (black picture gold (wholesale excl.) red (US excl.) blue marbled (band shop excl.) yellow/blue marbled (Atomic Fire excl.) orange marbled (Napalm Records & UK excl.) red/blue marbled (Levykauppa excl.) white/blue marbled (EMP + US excl.)), box set (incl. 2LP, excl. Live In Europe 2018-2019 bonus CD, flag, slipmat and button): white vinyl green/blue marbled vinyl (Atomic Fire excl.) silver vinyl (EMP excl.) and cassette.

Pre-order Halo.