Amorphis announce co-headline tour with Eluveitie

Finnish prog metal sextet Amorphis have teamed up with Swiss folk metal band Eluveitie for a joint headline European and the UK in November and December.
It will be the first chance for fans of the Finnish band to hear new music from their recent album Halo, which hit the No. 1 spot in the Finnish album charts.
"Halo! We are thrilled to announce our co-headlining European tour with the mighty Eluveitie," says Amorphis guitarist Tomi Koivusaari. "We've just released our 14th album Halo and we can't wait to play it and of course stuff from our whole career live for you. Don't miss this, there also might be some more pleasant surprises to the line up later on… ”
Tickets go on sale on Monday April 4 at 9am BST.
Amorphis and Eluveitie European co-headline tour dates:
Nov 11: GER Filderstadt FILharmonie
Nov 13: ITA Milan Live Club
Nov 15: FRA Toulouse Le Bikini
Nov 18: FRA Lyon Le Radiant
Nov 19: FRA Paris L'Olympia
Nov 20: FRA Lille L'Aeronef
Nov 21: IRE Dublin Academy
Nov 22: UK Glasgow QMU
Nov 23: UK Manchester O2 Ritz
Nov 24: London O2 Forum Kentish Town
Nov 26: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique
Nov 27: NED Tilburg O13
Nov 29: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio
Nov 30: NOR Oslo Sentrum Scene
Dec 1: SWE Stockholm Fallan
Dec 5: POL Warsaw Progresja
Dec 6: GER Berlin Huxleys
Dec 9: GER Munich Zenith
Dec 10: GER Leipzig Felsenkeller
Dec 12: HUN Budapest Barba Negra
Dec 14: GER Wiesbaden Schlachthof
Dec 15: LUX Esch/Alzette Rockhal
Dec 16: GER Oberhausen Turbinenhalle
Dec 17: GER Hamburg Zeltphilharmonie