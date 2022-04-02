Amorphis announce co-headline tour with Eluveitie

Finnish prog metal sextet Amorphis have teamed up with Swiss folk metal band Eluveitie for a joint headline European and the UK in November and December.

It will be the first chance for fans of the Finnish band to hear new music from their recent album Halo, which hit the No. 1 spot in the Finnish album charts.

"Halo! We are thrilled to announce our co-headlining European tour with the mighty Eluveitie," says Amorphis guitarist Tomi Koivusaari. "We've just released our 14th album Halo and we can't wait to play it and of course stuff from our whole career live for you. Don't miss this, there also might be some more pleasant surprises to the line up later on… ”

Tickets go on sale on Monday April 4 at 9am BST.

Amorphis and Eluveitie European co-headline tour dates:

Nov 11: GER Filderstadt FILharmonie

Nov 13: ITA Milan Live Club

Nov 15: FRA Toulouse Le Bikini

Nov 18: FRA Lyon Le Radiant

Nov 19: FRA Paris L'Olympia

Nov 20: FRA Lille L'Aeronef

Nov 21: IRE Dublin Academy

Nov 22: UK Glasgow QMU

Nov 23: UK Manchester O2 Ritz

Nov 24: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Nov 26: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique

Nov 27: NED Tilburg O13

Nov 29: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio

Nov 30: NOR Oslo Sentrum Scene

Dec 1: SWE Stockholm Fallan

Dec 5: POL Warsaw Progresja

Dec 6: GER Berlin Huxleys

Dec 9: GER Munich Zenith

Dec 10: GER Leipzig Felsenkeller

Dec 12: HUN Budapest Barba Negra

Dec 14: GER Wiesbaden Schlachthof

Dec 15: LUX Esch/Alzette Rockhal

Dec 16: GER Oberhausen Turbinenhalle

Dec 17: GER Hamburg Zeltphilharmonie

