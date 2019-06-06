Amon Amarth close epic Berserker video trilogy with Mjolner, Hammer Of Thor

Amon Amarth have released the third and final part of their Berserker video trilogy.

The band previously shared promos for Raven’s Flight and Crack The Sky, with the latest video showcasing their track Mjolner, Hammer Of Thor.

The trilogy features a cast including Josh Barnett as The Berserker, Erick Rowan as Thor, Tess Kielhammer as Demon Boss, Shanie Rusth as Shield Maiden and Canadian WWE legend Viktor, who plays the Demon Henchman.

Check out the video below.

Speaking about Berserker, the follow-up to 2016’s Jomsviking, Amon Amarth frontman Johan Hegg said: “For me, this is Amon Amarth 2.0. I think what we've done here is give ourselves the space to explore other parts of our musicality and who we are as a band.

“If you're content with where you're at, what's the point of continuing? We always want to come up with new ideas and find new ways of doing things and to create bigger and better shows and really try to improve every aspect of what the band is.

“We want to try to keep growing and to do this for as long as we have the possibility to do so, because this is the best fucking job in the world.”

Amon Amarth will play at this weekend’s Sweden Rock and will then embark on a run of festival dates throughout the summer, which includes stops at Download UK, Graspop Metal Meeting and Copenhell.